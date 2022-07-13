Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Wednesday 07-13-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms have been riding the periphery of High pressure trying to move in and keep us a tad drier. A line of broken but gusty storms has been stretched along Hampton, Screven, Bulloch, Candler, Toombs, and Montgomery Counties. Some spotty rain has also developed along and west of I-95.

It’s sticky out there with some cities feeling like 102° in cities like Beaufort and Brunswick. We have some increasing instability, so, severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts could occur through sunset.

If the clouds clear in time, keep an eye out for the Full “Buck” Supermoon that rises at 9pm.

Daybreak Thursday starts with a mix of sun and clouds 74° and dry. A cold front will stall over northern portions of Georgia and South Carolina and we’ll make it up to 92° before scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon/early evening; 50% chance of rainstorms. A few inches of rain are likely into Friday. Max heat indices should be near 105 degrees inland from the coast to around the I-95 corridor Thursday afternoon.

Friday mostly cloudy and we could have some morning showers with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and rain chances 60%

The weekend looks almost the same as Friday with clouds then sunshine then storms with highs in the upper 80s, rain chances 60%.

The area of low pressure in the Gulf is now over land and has 0% of tropical development.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

