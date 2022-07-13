Sky Cams
Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims

A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Have you ever bought a tuna sandwich from Subway?

The sandwich chain says it’s “100% tuna,” but some people think that claim is a little fishy.

Last year, two people filed a lawsuit in California saying Subway’s tuna partially or wholly lacks tuna as an ingredient and that it’s other types of fish.

Subway pushed back, saying the non-tuna DNA could have been from eggs in mayonnaise or the result of cross-contact with other ingredients.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case said it’s too soon to accept Subway’s argument and the lawsuit against the sandwich chain can move forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

