Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours

By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl in Arizona died after being found in a backyard pool on Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a home after they were told a girl was found and not moving in a pool. Authorities said first responders arrived and took the child to the hospital, but she later died.

“They love their kids. It’s very sad,” Barb Boehler, a neighbor, said. Boehler said the family has lived in the home for more than 11 years.

Residents said the child lived at the home with her parents and grandparents.

“Just heartbroken; I’ve seen the kids around and the parents and even the grandparents. It’s really sad,” Kimberly Gutwski, a neighbor, said.

Fire crews said it’s unclear how long the girl was in the water, but it could have been up to three hours.

Video taken above the home showed there was not a fence around the pool while the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
52nd and Bull Street shooting scene on Tuesday.
Police investigating shootings on Bull Street connected to attempted robbery on Ogeechee Road
Family of man shot and killed by Savannah police officer speaks out
‘He was just walking’: Family of man shot and killed by SPD officer wants answers
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash

Latest News

Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
FILE PHOTO - The Washburn Fire grew to 5.8 square miles, decreasing containment Wednesday from...
Yosemite wildfire moving east into Sierra National Forest
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse...
Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says
Volunteers prepare for 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival
Volunteers prepare for 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival