“Last of the Right Whales” premieres at the Lucas Theatre

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was premiere night at the Lucas Theatre - the feature, a film about whales off our coast.

The film titled “Last of the Right Whales” documents the critically endangered species.

It was directed by filmmaker Nadine Pequeneza and won Best Canadian Feature at the 2021 Planet in Focus International Environmental Film Festival.

The film makers got some incredible up close footage of the whales that are elusive but easily boat strikes and entanglement.

The Right Whale is the official state marine mammal of Georgia.

For more information about the film, click here.

