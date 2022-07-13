Major upgrades coming to Effingham Co. schools

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The new school year is quickly approaching, and the Effingham County School District is busy wrapping up some big projects and starting a few others.

“Our district is growing very fast. We grew at a rate of nearly 600 students this past school year,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

To keep up with that growth the Effingham County School District has been expanding their schools.

“We did a classroom addition at Blandford Elementary; we also did a two-wing addition of 18 classrooms at Sand Hill Elementary,” said Dr. Ford.

Both of those additions expected to be ready by the beginning of the school year.

Another major project, still further down the road, required making some space at Effingham County High.

“I think those trailers have been there maybe since the early 90′s. They served a great purpose, but we need that space now to do an addition for a couple wings and an auxiliary gym very similar to what they have at South Effingham High School,” Dr. Ford said.

Speaking of upgrading sports facilities, “at South High and Effingham High our district is adding field turf.”

Something they were able to add thanks to ESPLOST and Dr. Ford says they certainly plan on getting their money’s worth.

“I want to make sure that not a day goes by, Monday through Saturday, that we are not using those fields.”

Also, on the docket, adding a new show barn and meeting space out at Honeyridge Agri Center.

But perhaps what Dr. Ford is most excited for, “a performing arts center. We are moving very fast at getting some drawings done.”

Which will be located behind Rincon Elementary.

So yeah, it’s a lot, but Dr. Ford believes what they’re doing will all be worth it.

“It’s just really important that we’re providing the resources and the facilities that are needed for our students. At the end of the day that’s what matters, providing those opportunities for our students.”

