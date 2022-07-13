Man killed in crash in Effingham Co.
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A North Carolina man is dead after a crash in Effingham County.
It happened on the 4th of July. WTOC requested the incident report from the Effingham Police Department.
It details that the car hit a tire in the road which caused it to veer off the road.
The car hit a tree head-on killing, the driver. Three other people were injured including a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old.
They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities say 21 people died on the roads over the holiday weekend in Georgia.
