Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.(HNN)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police in Hawaii are looking for a man who they say tried to record video of a high school girl using the restroom.

According to Honolulu police, the man followed the student into the restroom at Punahou School last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.

Upon being noticed, the man ran away, the school said.

Punahou School security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
52nd and Bull Street shooting scene on Tuesday.
Police investigating shootings on Bull Street connected to attempted robbery on Ogeechee Road
Family of man shot and killed by Savannah police officer speaks out
‘He was just walking’: Family of man shot and killed by SPD officer wants answers
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Robert Donald Hatfield
Driver suspected of being under the influence in Statesboro ATV crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - According to Schierbaum, Atlanta officers have recovered more than 1,200 guns in...
Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at gas stations in Atlanta
State Rep. Jesse Petrea criticizes Savannah Mayor on gun violence
State Rep. Jesse Petrea criticizes Savannah Mayor on gun violence
SCCPSS board members discuss concerns around divisive concepts ban
SCCPSS board members discuss concerns around divisive concepts ban
Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old.
Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’