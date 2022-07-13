Port Wentworth city council discusses zoning ordinances

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth city council members discussed how to re-evaluate their ordinances for the first time since issuing a rezoning moratorium.

The city put a six month pause on all industrial rezoning last month after years of complaints from residents.

Part of the agreement among council, included re-evaluating zoning ordinances, codes and taking a look at the comprehensive plan.

Tuesday night, council was on the same page about bringing in an outside agency to handle that.

“We do need to get a fresh look. So much of what we do is because we know this person or that person so I think giving a fresh outside opinion, professional opinion, from the planner is the route we need to go. On top of that, timing is of the essence,” said District 1 Councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson.

The agencies being considered are the Coastal Regional Commission, Horizon Community Planning and Three Points Planning.

None of the proposed agencies can finish their study within the six month window for the moratorium. That time frame is something council said could be extended.

The final decision still has to come before council for a vote during a regular meeting.

