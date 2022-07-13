Public accessibility and disability education event being hosted by Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A two-year renovation project at the Juliette Gordon Lowe Birthplace included improving accessibility for all visitors.

Now, the Girl Scouts are expanding into educating the public about accessibility and awareness about disabilities.

Shannon Browning-Mullis is the executive director of the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with information about an exciting series of events and programs over the next two months that will draw attention to accessibility and disability.

