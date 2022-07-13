Richmond Hill businesses see impacts of rising inflation

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who own local shops and restaurants say the recent price increases have hurt just about every aspect of their business.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch out there.”

Local business owners are grappling with rising costs as inflation hits a 40 year high.

“At least 20% across the board, just cost of goods raised. Some things have gone up 100% to be honest,” said Blake Young, the owner of The Green Spork.

Green Spork owner Blake Young says the rise is costing his plant-based food business an extra 10% from just six months ago.

“Anything that we can do to buy local to limit that transport cost and shipping and all of that is going to be a huge benefit for us.”

Across town at Flowers by Rose, employees say the inflation increase is causing business to wilt.

Wendy Webb says the store has had to cut her hours to make end’s meet.

“If it’s real slow in the afternoon, we’ll close early because we can’t afford to stay open and run electricity and everything if there’s no one coming in.”

She says she’s worried about the price increases for most things as people cut back on non essentials.

“It’s a luxury to have flowers so people are going to cut back on things they don’t absolutely need. But you buy flowers, you buy an emotion, hopefully we’ll have enough customers to keep going.”

And local business owners are pleading with the community, asking locals to continue to shop small even as those prices are on the rise.

