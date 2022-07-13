Road improvements expected to start early next year along US-280 in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The biggest economic investment in Georgia history is on track in Bryan County.

These improvements will be along US-280 in north Bryan County as officials are expecting an increase of trucks using the roadway when the mega site opens.

The road work is expected to start early next year along multiple sections of 280.

This is the preliminary design for what officials are calling one of the most important intersections: 280 and highway 80.

Other areas include the intersection of 280 and Oracle Circle Parkway which is expected to receive a new red light early next year.

Also happening next year will be a roundabout at 280 and Wilma Edwards Road.

The I-16 and 280 interchange is also due for some upgrades.

Some of the projects will be partially funded by G-DOT.

And county official say that the design approvals are paving the way for work to begin.

“We approved that last night in the commission meeting for the detailed design. And then hopefully sooner than we would’ve had the mega site not been announced, we’ll get that improvement on the intersection under construction,” Matthew Kent, Bryan County Communications Manager said.

Officials expect much of the work to be completed either before or shortly after the mega site opens.

