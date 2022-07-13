Sky Cams
Savannah neighborhoods asking for noise barriers

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah neighborhoods are trying to get something done about noise coming off the Truman Parkway, that they say is disrupting their quality of life.

The bulk of the effort is coming out of areas in Savannah’s third district, and they’re calling for noise barriers that line other parts of the parkway.

East 54th Street is about one hundred yards from the southbound lanes of the Truman Parkway and you can hear just how loud the traffic is.

“The noise is just getting out of control. We can’t even have a quiet night to do whatever. It’s just like, how loud can it get?” Sean Mannion said.

Sean Mannion is a resident in Edgemere/Sackville, and also serves as the neighborhood’s association president.

He says he and others are coordinating with their elected Savannah City Council reps to see what can be done to get these sound barriers put along the parts of the Truman Parkway that border their neighborhoods.

He believes they’d give at least some relief from the noise of traffic that he hears day and night.

“At night it’s a different type of traffic. Yes there’s still a lot of traffic, but you’ve got emergency vehicles, then you’ve also got the random motorcycles speeders if you will that you always hear.” Mannion said.

But Mannion says it’s not a simple fix, since it’s not clear if the County or City would foot the bill for the project.

“To say it’s red tape is way over simplifying the issue,” Mannion said.

