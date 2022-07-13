SCCPSS board members discuss concerns around divisive concepts ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia code in effect since July 1 bans teachers from advocating for divisive concepts. Several Savannah Chatham County School Board are worried about the new code.

During the Wednesday meeting, Board members expressed concerns about a new Georgia code that bans teachers from elaborating on divisive concepts in terms of race. They say they are worried about how it will affect students teachers and administrative staff.

“This is a problem,” said District 5 board member Irene Gadson-Hines.

Board members reviewed the code that says some of the divisive concepts are ones that show support for ideas like one race is superior to another and the America is fundamentally racist.

Board member and lawyer Shawn Kachmar says the facts in social studies textbooks can still be taught.

“We can still talk about divisive concepts,” Kachmar said. “We can still teach them. We can still discuss them. I think a teacher can’t take a personal position and try to persuade a student to believe one thing and not the other.”

Board member Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown is concerned about the part of the code that highlights scapegoating which the code says means placing blame on a race or claiming a person is racist.

“Sundown towns, redlining. I don’t know how you teach about those things that were based in law, identified by race and part of American history without someone feeling there’s race scapegoating as defined in one of the items,” Hoskins-Brown said.

“and that’s going to really deter more teachers from coming into the field of teaching,” Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall said.

Teacher burnout and lack of retention has been a growing concern nationwide and here in Georgia.

Superintendent Ann Levett says they will provide support for teachers and teachers across the district teaching the same grades will work together.

“This will create more challenges and will do what we can to try to reduce that burden,” Levett said.

According to the code, only parents, students 18 or older and employees of the school with an alleged violation can submit a complaint.

The board has until August 1 to come up with a policy on how they’ll handle complaints.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.