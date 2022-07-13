SCCPSS bus transportation an issue again for new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 37,000 students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will head back to the classroom in three weeks, but once again, not everybody will be able to take the school bus to class.

The district only has enough seats for some students and no students in choice schools will be able to ride the bus. Keep in mind, just because you rode the bus last year does not necessarily mean that you will have a seat on the bus this year.

Students who qualify to ride if they require special transportation, are ESOL students, McKinney Vento Students and students who go to their zoned school in elementary, K-8, middle or high school.

Students of all grade levels from elementary school through high school that go to choice schools do not qualify to ride the bus this upcoming school year.

The district would need about 300 bus drivers to take everyone. Right now, they have about 220, which is right around where they started off last school year.

“Changing the bell times and making those adjustments will allow us to do more pairing and combining of routes and changing our tiers and how we transport students so that will allow us to do more with the buses we have,’ said SCCPSS Transportation Lead Director Tammy Perkins.

So parents, if your child does qualify to ride the bus, you should have received a survey from the school you need to complete by Friday to let the district know if your student plans to ride the bus or not.

If you still have questions if you qualify they do have a transportation hotline to answer questions. You can call it at 912.395.6065.

COVID-19 rules remain the same this year

Savannah-Chatham says to start off the new school year, the COVID rules and regulations will be the same as they were when the school year ended in the spring.

They will continue to track COVID trends each week and follow the same guidance from Georgia DPH for isolation after a positive test and quarantine periods after COVID exposure.

The district’s Interim District Cluster Nurse says continue to monitor your child for symptoms and if they are unsure, to take an at home test before coming to school.

“A lot of people get pollen affects them and they get the sinus drainage, headache and that is the same symptoms of COVID, especially in our young population, they don’t have severe illness typically so we ask people be more attune to those issues, if it starts suddenly, keep their child home or stay home from work,” said SCCPSS Interim District Cluster Nurse Victoria Stewart.

Stewart says that at home testing will play a key role this school year to slowing the spread inside of the schools.

“So if somebody wakes up and they have symptoms and they don’t know what to do, they can do that at home test and very often I have had employees say I didn’t think I had COVID and then I took that test and realized that my symptoms that I thought were allergy related were actually COVID related.”

The school district says they are not concerned about a spike at the start of school but continue to encourage vaccination and want to remind parents that masks will again be optional this school year.

