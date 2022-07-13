Sky Cams
Sewer connection program launched on Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head Island is launching a sewer connection program.

According to the Hilton Head Island Public Service District , about 800 of its customers still use septic systems which could pose public health and environmental problems for homeowners and neighbors.

The program is being funded through money the town received from the American Rescue Plan for the program. The town received more than $5 million.

It’s using $200,000 to help property owners connect to the sanitary sewer systems if they have not been able to due to financial circumstances.

The sewer connection program is targeted for households that earn up to 100% of the area’s median income. Those households will have also applied for a Project SAFE sewer connection grant.

For more details, click here.

