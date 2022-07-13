Sky Cams
Shelter Cove Lane closed due to repairs

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Shelter Cove Lane will be closed to traffic from July 13 through July 21.

According to Shelter Cove, a contractor will be making repairs to the pathway and roadway near 19 Shelter Cove Lane at the causeway, midway between King Neptune Drive and Shelter Cove Lane.

Local traffic and the pathway along the roadway will remain open.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

