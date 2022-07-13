Spotty showers and storms return this afternoon and evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning starts out mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 70s.

This morning will be quiet, but our chance for showers and a could storms increases this afternoon into the evening. pic.twitter.com/I1rNCs87sI — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 13, 2022

We’ll warm to the lower 90s by lunchtime with heat index values near 100 degrees already. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Most of the rain will be west of I-95 during the day, with a few showers and a storm or two reaching the coast during the evening.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 8:11AM I 0.0′ 2:31PM I 9.4′ 8:49PM

A front moves in on Thursday, stalling out overhead on Friday. This will once again increase our chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to close out the work week. Unsettled weather sticks around through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If you have outdoor plans, just know you might have to head inside at some point as scattered showers and storms will be present Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Even looking ahead to next week, this wetter pattern sticks around.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure associated with the stalling cold front over the southeast could lead to a tropical disturbance later this week. As the front sinks south, a low could develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, there is a 10% chance a tropical cyclone will develop over the next five days. Rain is likely along the Gulf Coast at the end of the week from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Stay tuned for updates.

