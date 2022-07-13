Sky Cams
Volunteers prepare for 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival is just two days away and they’re already setting things up over at Henry C. Chambers waterfront park.

Crews say they arrived to the park at 6 a.m. Tuesday and again at 5 a.m. Wednesday to get started on setup.

Wednesday’s big projects are the sponsor tents, electrical work, and fencing just to name a few.

While there’s a ton of work going on right now, the festival’s parks coordinator tells me setup is really more of a six month long process.

“It takes forever. That’s one of the biggest things when you’re going through the water festival you say oh I’ve got a meeting tonight and it will be March and someone goes oh you already started? Ehh November. So, people just don’t have any idea what it takes to put this on. There’s just so many moving parts,” Todd Stowe, Parks Coordinator, Beaufort Water Festival said.

A bunch of those moving parts will come together to build the stage. That setup is supposed to start Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

