AARP poll shows Gov. Kemp and Sen. Warnock with leads in key Georgia races

By David Ade
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - We’re less than four months from Election Day. Candidates hoping to sway Georgia voters may have even less time as many say they’ll vote early this year.

The AARP asked Republican and Democratic pollsters to work together to get a sense of where Georgians 50 and older stand.

They focused on two races, Republican Governor Brian Kemp versus Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock versus Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Governor Kemp shows a seven-point lead overall, but the lead jumps to 15 points among those 50 and older.

And in the senate race, Senator Warnock has a three-point lead overall, but when you only look at voters 50-plus -- Herschel Walker has a six-point lead.

On the issues, both Republicans and independents 50 and older cited the economy, inflation, and immigration as their top federal issues.

Democrats 50 and older told the pollsters that gun control, voting rights, and Social Security and Medicare were their top federal issues.

Republicans polled also have an edge in motivation, but the pollsters point out that edge is narrowing after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which is leaving abortion access decisions up to the states.

Of those surveyed, 90 percent said they are highly motivated to vote. It’s likely they’ll vote early as just 29% of Georgians 50 plus told AARP they plan to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot.

