Arson investigation underway after two Vidalia homes destroyed

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson investigation is underway after two homes were set on fire in two different Vidalia neighborhoods.

The Vidalia Police Department has one person of interest who they say could be responsible.

Vidalia Fire says this house and another one about a mile away were both set on fire within 30 minutes of each other.

The first house that went up in flames is on West Second Street. Chief Brian Sikes with the Vidalia Fire Department says that call came in around 1 a.m. Sunday. Then around 1:30 a.m. the fire crew had to split up because they were sent to a second fire at a house on Montgomery Street.

Sikes says the fire on West Second Street was under control in about four minutes. The Montgomery Street fire took about 45 minutes. Both homes were destroyed.

Sikes says the state fire marshal’s office has ruled both fires as arson. Chief Sikes says he’s not surprised by this because both homes had been abandoned for a while and there was no electricity going to them.

He says they’re still looking into how the fires were started. Sikes says he doesn’t want this string of fires to continue, so he’s glad police are already working leads.

“The Vidalia Police Department has a person of interest and we’re hoping that this will stop the arson that’s going on right now. We just ask the public to just always be aware of their surroundings. Always be aware of the surroundings in your neighborhood, always keep your eyes out no matter where you live just to make sure because both of these fires were called in by people who that saw them,” Sikes said.

If you have any information about either one of these fires, you’re asked to call the Vidalia Police Department or the fire department.

