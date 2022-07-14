Sky Cams
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder for deaths of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/WTOC) - The Colleton County Grand Jury handed down indictments Thursday morning against former attorney Alex Murdaugh in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52; and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in Islandton, a rural part of Colleton County. Murdaugh told investigators he went to the property after visiting with his ailing father and discovered the two bodies.

The grand jury held its first meeting Thursday since Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, said the State Law Enforcement Division notified Murdaugh’s family they were seeking indictments against Murdaugh.

Under South Carolina’s Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights the family was notified before the grand jury was contacted to seek the indictment.

The following statement is from Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, lawyers for Alex Murdaugh:

“Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world.

It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them. We are immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial, we are requesting that the Attorney General turn over all evidence within 30 days as required by law and we demand to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence.”

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died from “multiple gunshot wounds” near the dog kennels at the family’s Islandton property.

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16 indictments against him totaling 81 charges. Murdaugh is accused of schemes to defraud victims of nearly $8.5 million.

A county grand jury also indicted Murdaugh on three counts in a Labor Day weekend shooting incident that investigators called an insurance fraud scheme.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A timeline of the Murdaugh case can be found below:

