Deadly road rage shooting suspect arrested in Ohio

Rashad Williams
Rashad Williams(Franklin County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah road rage shooting suspect has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 23-year-old Rashad Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Columbus. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police say 32-year-old Ashton Gibbs was shot and killed during a road rage incident at Bull and Broughton streets on May 8. A 30-year-old woman was also shot.

Williams is awaiting extradition to Savannah.

