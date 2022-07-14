Deadly road rage shooting suspect arrested in Ohio

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah road rage shooting suspect has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 23-year-old Rashad Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Columbus. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police say 32-year-old Ashton Gibbs was shot and killed during a road rage incident at Bull and Broughton streets on May 8. A 30-year-old woman was also shot.

Williams is awaiting extradition to Savannah.

