Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.(Susan Sterner/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An iconic film is returning this summer to the big screen to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider for movie theaters, shared that “Dirty Dancing” will appear in theaters on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17.

The content provider is hosting the movie showings and shared the following on the film being celebrated 35 years after its original release:

“Thirty-five years after audiences were first introduced to Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey), Dirty Dancing remains a cultural icon. Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world. On the film’s 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of Dirty Dancing and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.”

Moviegoers can find more information and movie times for “Dirty Dancing” here.

According to IMDb, the 1987 movie has grossed nearly $215 million worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Harry Drayton Jr.
Former Beach High JROTC instructor charged with child molestation
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder for deaths of wife, son
*
Chatham Co. Health Department issues beach water advisory on Tybee Island
Kandiss Taylor
Former Ga. governor candidate says her home was swatted

Latest News

FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of...
Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case
The state of Texas sued the federal government Thursday after the Biden administration said...
Texas sues health secretary over emergency abortion guidance
Milliken closing Screven Co. plant, moving to Cherokee Co. in South Carolina
Milliken closing Screven Co. plant, moving to Cherokee Co. in South Carolina
AARP poll shows Gov. Kemp and Sen. Warnock with leads in key Georgia races
AARP poll shows Gov. Kemp and Sen. Warnock with leads in key Georgia races