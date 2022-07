SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pizza revolution started in Savannah a few years ago and Pizzeria Vittoria was right at the forefront of it.

Now, the Starland Yard shop is making news in the culinary community again.

Jesse Blanco, of Eat if and Like It, has details about that - as well as a couple of cool foodie events happening in Savannah this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.