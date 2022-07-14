Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Hampton Co. community wants to be known for more than the Murdaugh case

(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Many in Hampton County, the hometown of the Murdaugh family, were aware of Thursday’s indictments but not too interested in talking about, saying it feels like it’s the only thing people have to say about their hometown anymore.

While the tragedy of what has unfolded over the past few years certainly is not lost on them, they just wish others could see Hampton is more than the Murdaughs.

In fact, Hampton Friends of the Arts Executive Director Heather Bruemmer said it’s been disappointing to see how the community she loves is being painted in a picture far different than its reality to the outside world.

“In terms of public relations, it’s given the country and the world a very bad and wrong impression of Hampton. We’re often portrayed as sort of back woods country bumpkins. In reality we have many wonderful community assets. We have beautiful scenery and a tourism industry that is alive and thriving,” Bruemmer said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder for deaths of wife, son
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Rashad Williams
Deadly road rage shooting suspect arrested in Ohio
Savannah neighborhoods asking for noise barriers
Savannah neighborhoods asking for noise barriers

Latest News

Tybee fire department now officially EMS licensed
Police lights
Man injured in early morning shooting in 500 block of Kline St.
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Part of Savannah City Council meeting stream lost during severe weather
Part of Savannah City Council meeting stream lost during severe weather
Volunteers prepare for 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival
66th annual Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday