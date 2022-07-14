Sky Cams
Hampton Co. community wants to be known for more than the Murdaughs

(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Many in Hampton County, the hometown of the Murdaugh family, were aware of Thursday’s indictments but not too interested in talking about, saying it feels like it’s the only thing people have to say about their hometown anymore.

While the tragedy of what has unfolded over the past few years certainly is not lost on them, they just wish others could see Hampton is more than the Murdaughs.

In fact, Hampton Friends of the Arts Executive Director Heather Bruemmer said it’s been disappointing to see how the community she loves is being painted in a picture far different than its reality to the outside world.

“In terms of public relations, it’s given the country and the world a very bad and wrong impression of Hampton. We’re often portrayed as sort of back woods country bumpkins. In reality we have many wonderful community assets. We have beautiful scenery and a tourism industry that is alive and thriving,” Bruemmer said.

