Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Thursday 07-14-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looks like the radar will get active after a lot of us make it home from work. It’s hot and muggy with temperatures near 90° and some cities like Richmond Hill, Beaufort, and Hinesville feel like 102°. The High pressure will slowly give way to a stalling cold front late this week which will dissipate inland early next week.

The sea breeze is making its trek towards I-95 and storms have fired up in Jeff Davis County around 2:30pm and will move northeast. Where the two meet there will be heavy rain and some gusty storms. Those storms will most likely will hold off until 5pm but they’ll linger later through the evening.

Localized minor flooding is still the main concern with these storms through Friday. A stalling front is slowly advancing from the west and that’ll continue to give us fairly unsettled weather through the weekend. The main forecast challenge is the rain timing, but generally think the best rain chances will follow the greater instability, shifting from inland during the day to more toward the coast and offshore at night.

The stalled front inland should dissipate early next week. While the heavy rain threat may go away, the threat of severe weather increases with hotter temperatures by the end of the seven day.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

