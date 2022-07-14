Port Wentworth council members approve agreement to hire inmates as public works employees

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth city leaders are also looking to save money by hiring inmates from Effingham County to work as public works employees.

Council members unanimously approved the agreement.

They say this gives them an affordable option to clean up parts of the city including ditches and roads.

It will cost the city $90,000 to hire a corrections officer and at least another $80,000 for equipment and transportation.

Port Wentworth’s city manager says they’ll be able to get jobs done quicker as well.

“It will also take away some of the time frame that we have to wait on the state to come do things. We talked about the state right of way being the responsibility of the state along HWY 21, HWY 30, and we could actually utilize these people for that purpose,” said Steve Davis

The city manager emphasized these will be low risk offenders and no more than 12 at a time.

The deal isn’t done yet.

The Effingham board of commissioners still has to approve the contract.

It’s worth noting, Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton and Councilman Glenn Jones were absent from the meeting.

