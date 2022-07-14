Rain chances increase late Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are a few showers in our inland areas, but most of us are dry.

Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s, but we will warm up to the lower 90s by lunchtime. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees this afternoon. A few showers will remain west of I-95 this morning, with additional showers and storms along the sea breeze this afternoon.

These showers will develop in part from an approaching cold front Most of the rain moves in late this afternoon and evening, setting up along and west of I-95. Go ahead and plan on a wet night.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 9:09AM I -0.1′ 3:28PM I 9.0′ 9:46PM

The cold front that moves in on Thursday will stall out across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday and linger into Saturday. This will assist in holding temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for high temperatures.

A strong storm or two will be possible both days, but the main threat is for heavy rain. The atmosphere is primed for downpours, which could lead to a flood advisory being issued over in areas that get the heaviest rain.

The stalled front will hang out over the weekend, with daily rain chances holding into Monday. As the front moves out, rain chances go down slightly by Tuesday with highs back in the lower 90s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical development is not expected over the next five days. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.