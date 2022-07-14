Savannah City Council to consider solar energy contract

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday at Savannah’s City Council meeting, council members will be considering a contract that would outfit more than a dozen city-owned buildings with solar panels.

It’s all part of an effort to transition to cleaner energy and save tax-payers money according to city leaders.

From city buildings like the Floyd Adams Administrative Complex building, to several community centers around Savannah and even the headquarters for the Savannah Fire Department and Savannah Police, once completed, it would cover 19 city facilities, and give the city the largest solar energy portfolio in the state.

Of course, that all depends on if Council votes to pursue the initiative and approve the contract.

The proposed partnership is a 25-year agreement with Atlanta-based Cherry Street Energy, that would see 19 solar energy systems installed at 19 city facilities.

Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo says what the city had already budgeted for energy and air conditioning costs for the identified buildings will go toward the cost of the new system.

And once installed, the city anticipates they’ll save $30,000 a year in energy costs.

“The scales have tipped to the point where it’s much more cost-effective for us to put solar panels up. Not only do they pay for themselves, but they pay us. And you get three new roofs out of the deal for the city, workforce training capabilities that are going to be provided by the contractor, and lots more to come.”

City staff also says the estimated energy cost savings compared to last year is about 3%.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.