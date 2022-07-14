Savannah city council discusses proposed millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before beginning today’s budget workshop, City Manager Jay Melder said the city really needs to pay police officers and firefighters more and the city can’t do that without more tax revenue.

He’s proposing the city lower the property tax rate to 12.20, which is still higher than what’s called the “rollback rate.” That is the rate that would keep tax payments the same for most property owners.

Because property values have gone up so much over the past year, a lower tax percentage can still mean more money from taxpayers’ pockets and into the city’s budget.

”All of these pay increases are warranted, are deserved by our Team Savannah members who wear the uniform, and also will help us in our recruitment and retention,” said city manager Jay Melder.

In addition to the pay increases and $5,000 signing bonus for police, Melder says the Police Department will be able to develop a program to bring in officers from other cities.

”This will allow officers at other departments and other agencies to apply to the Savannah Police Department and be able to start at Savannah Police Department as if they began their career here.”

But not all on Council are on board with adopting a reduced rate. Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter says she believes Savannahians aren’t getting the most out of the services they’re paying for through property tax, and that the city should use the rollback rate of 11.39 to keep the property tax bill the same for most people.

”I think it’s quite disingenuous for us to tout that this is the lowest rate since 1987 or whatever, when we could do better,” said Alderwoman Gibson-Carter.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee fired back at the Alderwoman’s statement, saying, ”I think what’s disingenuous is trying to advocate for public safety folks, and not allowing us to be able to pick where that comes from by rolling back the tax rate.”

Again, today was just the first hearing on the proposed millage rate, there will be two more public hearings before it’s officially adopted.

