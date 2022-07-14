Savannah doctor discusses treatment for uterine fibroids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the most common benign tumor in a uterus, Uterine fibroids affect many women every year according to Interventional Radiologist Dr. Kirstin Nelson.

“By the ages of 35, about 30% of women are going to have developed a fibroid. By the age of 50 that number increases to be about 70 to 80%,” said Dr. Nelson.

She says Black and Hispanic women are disproportionately affected by fibroids. Compared to White women, Black women are three times more likely and Hispanic women two times more likely to be diagnosed with the benign tumor

Dr. Nelson says 25% percent of women with fibroids may have symptoms like pelvic pain, trouble reproducing and...

“The most common is having a very heavy menstrual cycle. Sometimes women will have very long cycles, have spotting in between cycles. A lot of times they’ll lose so much blood they’ll become anemic.”

She says these symptoms call for the fibroids to be removed.

Instead of having to undergo myomectomy or an even more invasive surgery, a hysterectomy that would leave patients without a uterus, Dr. Nelson performs a Uterine Fibroid Embolization that preserves the uterus at Savannah Vascular Institute.

And she says the recovery time is much less.

“So we inject enough particles to kill the fibroids but still leave you with healthy uterine tissue. One of the advantages of the treatment is it treats all the fibroids that you have at that point and time, whether they’re small or large.”

By using this month to not only spread awareness about fibroids but also this procedure, she hopes more people get diagnosed earlier and know their surgical options.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.