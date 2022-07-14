Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah doctor discusses treatment for uterine fibroids

Savannah doctor discusses treatment for uterine fibroids
Savannah doctor discusses treatment for uterine fibroids(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the most common benign tumor in a uterus, Uterine fibroids affect many women every year according to Interventional Radiologist Dr. Kirstin Nelson.

“By the ages of 35, about 30% of women are going to have developed a fibroid. By the age of 50 that number increases to be about 70 to 80%,” said Dr. Nelson.

She says Black and Hispanic women are disproportionately affected by fibroids. Compared to White women, Black women are three times more likely and Hispanic women two times more likely to be diagnosed with the benign tumor

Dr. Nelson says 25% percent of women with fibroids may have symptoms like pelvic pain, trouble reproducing and...

“The most common is having a very heavy menstrual cycle. Sometimes women will have very long cycles, have spotting in between cycles. A lot of times they’ll lose so much blood they’ll become anemic.”

She says these symptoms call for the fibroids to be removed.

Instead of having to undergo myomectomy or an even more invasive surgery, a hysterectomy that would leave patients without a uterus, Dr. Nelson performs a Uterine Fibroid Embolization that preserves the uterus at Savannah Vascular Institute.

And she says the recovery time is much less.

“So we inject enough particles to kill the fibroids but still leave you with healthy uterine tissue. One of the advantages of the treatment is it treats all the fibroids that you have at that point and time, whether they’re small or large.”

By using this month to not only spread awareness about fibroids but also this procedure, she hopes more people get diagnosed earlier and know their surgical options.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Harry Drayton Jr.
Former Beach High JROTC instructor charged with child molestation
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder for deaths of wife, son
*
Chatham Co. Health Department issues beach water advisory on Tybee Island
Kandiss Taylor
Former Ga. governor candidate says her home was swatted

Latest News

Georgetown pharmacy prepares for birth control shortage
Georgetown pharmacy prepares for birth control shortage
Back-to-school health clinic held for students in Bryan County
Back-to-school health clinic held for students in Bryan County
THE News at 4:30
Bryan Co. children will have option to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year
Savannah Women’s Health Clinic
Savannah Women’s Health Clinic owner expresses concerns on abortion access