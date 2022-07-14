Search for suspect after reported sexual assault at Hilton Head massage parlor

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage.

According to the sheriff’s office, it received a report that a sexual assault occurred on June 8 at a massage parlor in Port Royal Plaza on Hilton Head Island.

The victim said she visited the parlor for a deep tissue massage and, during the massage, was sexually assaulted by the subject, who she believed to be a masseur.

According to the sheriff’s office, during an interview with the owner of the massage parlor, investigators were told the subject — described as an Asian male — offered to provide massages on a trial basis in the hopes of being offered employment. The owner told the sheriff’s office that prior to providing the massage, the subject did not present any form of identification nor was he asked to.

The subject is described as an Asian male, 5′05″ tall, 180 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in his 60s.

A forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division met with the victim and prepared a composite sketch of the subject.

Anyone who knows the identity of the subject is encouraged to contact Corporal Zachariah Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

