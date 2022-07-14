Summer camp teaches kids how to cook healthy meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are in the kitchen this summer whipping up quick but healthy snacks. The St. Joseph’s/Candler African American Health Information and Resource Center is holding a healthy cooking camp this week.

For three weeks, kids learn how to make about two to three snacks a day at healthy cooking camp run by the center for free.

Whether it’s just a bowl of homemade chex mix or a parfait loaded with fruits, oats and yogurt, they’re learning how to mix up nutritious foods here so they don’t have any trouble making healthy options at home without any help.

Youth Health Coordinator Brad Jefferson said the class teaches kids how to make a healthy snack, even whenever their parents are busy or not home.

“Because nowadays it’s no secret that sometimes you have parents working two jobs or working extended hours and sometimes when parents come home they can’t really get right to cooking so what we do is we show kids how to make a quick healthy snack that’s healthy and nutritional and the parents can have more time to do those extra hours and bring that extra income or to come home, relax and take a breather before they jump right in to cooking,” Jefferson said.

While this camp ends Friday, young people can also hear from entrepreneurs at the center from July 25 to 29.

