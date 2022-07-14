Sylvania library forced to temporarily relocate after fire

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The fire on the other side of the library did about as much damage as it could without touching the building. They’re dead in the water, but the library staff is trying to keep things going just across the street.

A fire three weeks ago burned the transformer and the lines into the library. Wednesday, the staff reopened at Ogeechee Tech’s Sylvania campus.

Library staff says they’re told it could take months or longer to get a new transformer.

Staff members say they’ve brought over as many of the popular books and new arrivals as well as children’s books for people to use. They’re making select trips into the library each day to grab things as requested. But they’re encouraging people to send the request then give them time to go find it.

“It’s dark in the shelves. If we go over there, we have to carry a lantern or a flashlight to grab stuff because it’s just completely black in there,” branch manager Amber Ball said.

She says they’re grateful to have the space, and have it so close at hand.

They don’t know how long they’ll be this way, so they’re asking for everybody’s patience.

