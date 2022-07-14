Sky Cams
VIDEO: Contentious moment at Savannah City Council after vote on alcohol license

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A contentious moment during Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting. Some members of council expressed concern that a Black-owned business was denied an alcohol license due to what they claim are racial reasons.

Other council members disputed that, and things got tense.

Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Miller Blakely said they believe the business owners have done what they need to in order to get an alcohol license. Other members of council said they were concerned about late night noise being a problem for people who live in the area.

When it was time to vote on the license, a majority of council members - both white and Black - voted against it.

That’s when an exchange happened. WTOC has adjusted the volume on some portions to make it easier to hear what’s being said.

Again, the license for that business was denied. Tensions among council members have been high for some time with arguments and accusations often erupting during meetings.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

