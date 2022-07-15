66th annual Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival kicks off Friday with the Arts and Crafts Market and an opening ceremony Friday night in Waterfront Park.

The 10-day festival includes a live concert in the park Saturday featuring Eli Young Band.

It also features bed races, a ski show, a parade and more through July 24.

For a full schedule of events, just head to their website.

