Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

66th annual Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday

Volunteers prepare for 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival
Volunteers prepare for 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival kicks off Friday with the Arts and Crafts Market and an opening ceremony Friday night in Waterfront Park.

The 10-day festival includes a live concert in the park Saturday featuring Eli Young Band.

It also features bed races, a ski show, a parade and more through July 24.

For a full schedule of events, just head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder for deaths of wife, son
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Rashad Williams
Deadly road rage shooting suspect arrested in Ohio
Savannah neighborhoods asking for noise barriers
Savannah neighborhoods asking for noise barriers

Latest News

THE News at 11
Entrepreneurship Center to be built in Vidalia
THE News at 11
Savannah City Council passes TSPLOST agreement
Savannah City Council passes TSPLOST agreement
Savannah City Council passes TSPLOST agreement
Entrepreneurship Center to be built in Vidalia
Entrepreneurship Center to be built in Vidalia