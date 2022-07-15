Applicant of alcohol license request plans to try again after being denied by Savannah City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Unless an alcohol beverage license request comes to Savannah City Council from a business that’s in an overlay district, or area that restricts those that serve alcohol, applications are rarely denied.

But Thursday, concerns over the number of parking spots Cru Lounge would be able to provide, as well as traffic and noise impact on the surrounding neighborhood came up.

Still, Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely asked City Manager Jay Melder if the business operators met all the requirements necessary to request an alcohol permit.

“The applicant does meet the requirements to appear here before Council to have its petition considered by Council, yes,” said City Manager Jay Melder.

And Melder pointed out that parking and related concerns are considered in later steps to the business opening its doors.

“I can say for the issues of parking and traffic, those issues are brought up during the business location approval process which has not yet occurred for this business.”

But Mayor Johnson interjected that just because a business meets the criteria to come to Council to request an alcohol license, doesn’t guarantee it’ll be granted.

“I’m just concerned that these people trying to open this business, this young African American couple trying to open this business, is being held to a much higher standard than anybody else that comes before us opening a business,” said Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely.

After a lengthy debate, Council’s votes on whether or not to approve the license went to the board.

“Wow, that’s sad,” commented Alderwoman Miller Blakely as the votes posted six to three, the majority denying the license.

“Talk about racial equity,” added Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

Alderwoman Miller Blakely responded, “Not at all.” “There’s your racial equity, City Manager,” said Gibson-Carter.

The applicant, Brittany O’Neal, said she plans on resubmitting the new alcohol beverage license request to Council at the next City Council meeting.

O’Neal said she did feel like other applicants prior to their hearing didn’t receive the same level of scrutiny, and that she felt like her business met all the criteria needed to get the alcohol license.

