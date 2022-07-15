Biko: The Bananas broadcast entertainer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Nothing will stand in the way of us putting on the greatest show in the world for you fans, Biko Skalla said.

Skalla, the 25-year-old Savannah Bananas’ broadcaster, is living his childhood dream - at least some crazy version of it.

“I always aspired to be the broadcaster for the New York Yankees, and I knew that I was going to have to add some flare, because there are a bazillion amazing broadcasters out there, and you’re going to have to stand out somewhere, so I kind of wanted to be the layman’s broadcaster, like the goofy guy who everybody could feel like everybody could go out and have a drink with,” Skalla said.

Where baseball meets flare, you find the Savannah Bananas.

“I think I’m a pretty silly, goofy guy, and I also, like you said, went to Big J Journalism school at Syracuse, which is a pretty prestigious place,” Skalla said.

After graduating from journalism school, Skalla was working in the highest level of the game - Major League Baseball at the MLB Network.

“I was behind the camera, I was editing, I was an associate producer, got to meet and work alongside incredible people, but what I wanted to do was be in the stadium watching it happen live and be a part of a game,” Skalla said.

Enter the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballparks across America were empty.

Skalla saw an opening posted for the Savannah Bananas, so he left his full-time gig in New York and headed south.

“2020. COVID. The whole bada bing bada boom, you know? So, it was just two-and-a-half months. I came in mid-June, and was supposed to be out by September, but this place is magical,” Skalla said.

That same year, the Bananas launched streaming for their games - the Bananas Insiders. Skalla’s role has only grown.

‘Welcome inside the Bananas Fan Cave, I’m Biko Skalla, the Broadcast Entertainer for this ball club and boy am I excited to take you on this journey tonight,” Skalla said.

Like everything with the Bananas, Skalla’s approach to broadcasting is entertaining and extra.

“I’m a little more eccentric than most broadcasters, but I’m having a blast.”

Now an Emmy-award winner, he has advice that is solid whether you’re on the mic or not.

“You’ve got to bet on yourself if you want to do something fun and enjoy working, and it’s worked out,” Skalla said.

