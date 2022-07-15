‘Bling it On’: Tybee Prom event on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks on Tybee are ready to dance the night away Saturday at their annual prom night event.

Everyone is invited to come out for a night of live music, dancing, food and more!

If you have that sparkly dress or tuxedo hanging in your closet and you’ve needed somewhere to wear it, now is your chance because it’s all about the bling this year at the prom!

This year’s prom is called “Bling it On” and it’s being held at the island’s American Legion on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. This event has been a popular one ever since it started in 2004.

Over the years, proceeds from the ticket sales went to different local nonprofits. Now, and for the last few years, the money goes to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah so they can continue to provide animal rescue services.

One of the organizers, Marie Rodriguez says they’ve already sold more than $10,000 in sponsorships and are hoping to raise a few thousand dollars more in ticket sales. Toward the end of the night a drawing will be held for the coveted Tybee Prom crown!

“Everybody comes out and has a great time and they love it! I remember the first time I went. It was ‘pretty in pink’ and I went and got a pink gown from Goodwill, and I said, ‘this is a blast,’” Rodriquez said.

This is an adult-only event. Tickets are $40 and you can buy them at the door. Rodriguez says if you don’t want to get all dressed up, that’s OK you can still come on out for a good time!

