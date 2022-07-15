Entrepreneurship Center to be built in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Almost one year ago, we reported that the City of Vidalia would be tearing down the Econo Inn, located in the heart of downtown, making way for a project geared toward economic growth.

In March, that demo began and now sits an open plot of land.

For almost four years, the Toombs County Development Authority has had their eyes on this property. Now, a $5.6 million state-of-the-art entrepreneurship center will be built there.

“We all know what was here and how it kind of plagued our community for a long time. Now it’s going to be the exact opposite. It’s going to be about life and growth and development,” said Mayor Doug Roper.

Mayor Doug Roper says over time the Econo Inn motel, that used to sit here, became an area for criminal activity and when the owner decided to shut down and sell, the city took over.

“We believe that rural Georgia communities can grow their own opportunities,” said Michele Johnson, the president of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce and the executive director of the Toombs County Development Authority.

So, they’re doing just that. Through a big partnership with local organizations and the state, the city has announced the development of the Greater Vidalia Center for Rural Entrepreneurship.

“We’re always looking for ways to retain some of our local talent and we understand that where you start a business the environment is extremely important,” said Johnson.

Michele Johnson works with two of the organizations helping bring this project to fruition. She says the center will take up approximately half of this site.

It’ll house about 10 small, start-ups at a time that will rent the space until they’re ready to move their business to a permanent location.

“Perfect their dream before they go out into the real world. A place where they can share ideas and network and collaborate and be exposed to mentors.”

Johnson says the center is being funded through a state grant, special purpose funding and by the city, the chamber and the development authority.

“We want this to be an example for other communities of what rural entrepreneurship looks like,” said Mayor Roper.

Roper says there’s still a lot of design work and planning to be done, but laying the foundation of what’s to come is very exciting.

“We couldn’t be happier for multiple reasons. For the fact that this will bring an anchor to our already existing great downtown and it’ll bring economic growth and development.”

The goal is to have the center completely done by June of 2024.

