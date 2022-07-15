Grant helps Richmond Hill officers upgrade accident reporting system

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A major upgrade for the Richmond Hill Police Department. Officers have new accident reporting software in some patrol cars thanks to money from the state.

Officers say this new software means they’ll have to spend less time handwriting out accident reports which means they’ll have more time to be out patrolling on the roads.

A technology grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety allowed Richmond Hill Police to install new car computers with accident reporting software. A needed improvement, say officers.

“It would take forever to write an accident report because you’d hand out the narrative, and if you messed up, you’d have to start all over,” Capt. Brady Sykes said.

And while they’ve been using electronic reporting for some time, the department says the new software is a big time saver from the old one.

“The officers can write tickets, do all of their reports, from their vehicle which saves us a lot of time,” Capt. Sykes said.

If you happen to be driving through Richmond Hill and do end up getting pulled over, officers say with the new technology you’ll have easier access to accident reports.

“People from out of state that come through here and get a citation or are involved in an accident, they don’t have to call us and wait for us to mail them a copy. They can just go online and get a copy of whatever they need,” Capt. Sykes said.

It’s a move that city officials are applauding as the department ramps up patrol efforts along popular sections of interstate 95 in Bryan County.

“We try to provide for everything that’ll make it a safer city and I think this grant is an example of that. It’ll do nothing but help the residents of the city,” Richmond Hill council member, Steve Scholar said.

And one that officers are hoping will reduce roadway deaths.

“They can be out there patrolling, stopping cars and just overall being more visible which slows people down and reduce accidents and fatalities,” Capt. Sykes said.

The grant is expected to last through September of this year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.