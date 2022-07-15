Sky Cams
How to make zeppoles

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Karl DiMasi, you might know him as Coach DiMasi, joined WTOC on Morning Break to make a favorite from both of our childhoods that somehow has not caught on everywhere.

Coach, I’m excited to see you make zeppoles.

Ingredients:

  • 15 oz. ricotta
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tbs. vanilla
  • 2 cups presto
  • powder sugar
  • vegetable oil
  • brown bag

Recipe:

  • Mix ricotta, eggs, vanilla and presto.
  • Drop mixture into hot vegetable oil.
  • Wait until it turns golden brown.
  • Take balls out of oil and drain them.
  • Drop into brown paper bag with powder sugar and shake.

