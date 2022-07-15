How to make zeppoles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Karl DiMasi, you might know him as Coach DiMasi, joined WTOC on Morning Break to make a favorite from both of our childhoods that somehow has not caught on everywhere.

Coach, I’m excited to see you make zeppoles.

Ingredients:

15 oz. ricotta

3 eggs

1 tbs. vanilla

2 cups presto

powder sugar

vegetable oil

brown bag

Recipe:

Mix ricotta, eggs, vanilla and presto.

Drop mixture into hot vegetable oil.

Wait until it turns golden brown.

Take balls out of oil and drain them.

Drop into brown paper bag with powder sugar and shake.

