How to make zeppoles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Karl DiMasi, you might know him as Coach DiMasi, joined WTOC on Morning Break to make a favorite from both of our childhoods that somehow has not caught on everywhere.
Coach, I’m excited to see you make zeppoles.
Ingredients:
- 15 oz. ricotta
- 3 eggs
- 1 tbs. vanilla
- 2 cups presto
- powder sugar
- vegetable oil
- brown bag
Recipe:
- Mix ricotta, eggs, vanilla and presto.
- Drop mixture into hot vegetable oil.
- Wait until it turns golden brown.
- Take balls out of oil and drain them.
- Drop into brown paper bag with powder sugar and shake.
