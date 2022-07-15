Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Friday 07-15-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had scattered sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies keeping temps in some places like Savannah and Hilton Head 10° below our average high this time of year (93°). Heading into the early evening, rain may get heavy with a few thunderstorms, but should be less than previous days. Don’t be surprised if a flood advisory is needed, however; because of already saturated grounds from days of heavy rain.

Daybreak Saturday mostly cloudy, some showers will be “around” like Friday morning becoming sunnier throughout the day then scattered showers and storms look to build west of I-95 and try to drift back to coast. Highs will be near 87°. Skies will be drying out by sunset.

Daybreak Sunday cloudier closer to the coast with sunshine to the west and lows near 73°. Afternoon showers and storms develop along the sea breeze with highs closer to 90°.

Monday may be the wettest day of next work week overall, then we return to a more typical summertime rain pattern should return with mostly scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms and highs near normal, which is 93°. Then we’ll track a cold front, that, you guessed it, stalls out near us.

MARINE: Saturday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft. Saturday night...SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, chance of showers and storms. Sunday...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft, a chance of showers and tstms. Sunday night...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.