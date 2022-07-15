Man indicted on several assault against an officer charges after standoff in April

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Garden City in April has been indicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

Joseff Smith was taken into custody on April 18 after locking himself in a tractor-trailer in a parking lot on Commerce Boulevard.

The driver of the truck tried to get Smith out of the truck but was unsuccessful and told police that Smith had access to a handgun.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation states that officers from Garden City Police and Port Wentworth Police arrived and gave verbal commands to Smith to leave the vehicle. At some point, Smith reportedly fired a gun at police and a Port Wentworth officer returned fire.

Savannah Police’s SWAT team was called to assist. After a few hours of negotiation, SWAT shot tear gas into the cab of the truck. Smith was eventually taken into custody.

The GBI says a handgun was recovered at the scene. No one was seriously injured during the incident, according to the GBI.

Smith was indicted on July 13 by a Chatham County grand jury. He now faces five counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.

