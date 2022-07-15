Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder for deaths of wife, son
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
VIDEO: Contentious moment at Savannah City Council after vote on alcohol license
VIDEO: Contentious moment at Savannah City Council after vote on alcohol license
Rashad Williams
Deadly road rage shooting suspect arrested in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
Police lights
Teenager injured in accidental shooting on Kline Street
FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire
A new suicide hotline is launching.
New suicide hotline to launch