Savannah City Council passes TSPLOST agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is looking to get more than $143 million from TSPLOST.

The agreement passed but not all council members were in favor of it.

The TSPLOST or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will fund 5 years of infrastructure projects.

The agreement between the county and local municipalities passed tonight six to three.

Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alderwoman Estella Shabazz voted against it.

“We don’t want to be taxed again if our money is going to other places in the city of Savannah and not specifically to the needs we’ve been fighting for over the past 20-30 years,” said Alderwoman Shabazz.

Alderwoman Estella Shabazz had a list of projects she worked on with 5th district constituents that she submitted prior to the meeting. She opposed the agreement because the projects didn’t make the list that will be submitted to Chatham County

“What you list, you have to do even if you don’t have funding for it,” said city manager Jay Melder.

The city manager says they can’t price out and be bound to all the projects she listed.

“It doesn’t back us into a corner today for projects that might be resolved or might not be as emergent as other issues.”

A decision that wasn’t fair to Alderwoman Gibson Carter.

“I’m not remotely interested in passing on an additional tax to our citizens in that we still have SPLOST dollars that are outdated and haven’t gotten to spend.”

Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely echoes her concern saying, “show the people something that they’re going to be getting something for that one penny that they’re putting into TSPLOST.”

Mayor Van Johnson says they don’t have time to wait and they’re doing it right.

“I hear these accusations about SPLOST and the reality is SPLOST is doing everything SPLOST has to do”

The agreement still has to be approved by the county.

Taxpayers will have the final say when it’s on the ballot in November.

