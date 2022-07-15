Savannah Police partners with community groups to help build relationships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the days and weeks following the deadly shooting on Savannah’s Avery Street, police partnered with area church leaders and community groups to re-establish relationships with those living in the area, relationships that may have been shaken by the violent act.

“We had about three events since the incident, just letting them know that we are out here, we’re present, and we want them to feel safe,” said Captain Shinita Young.

Part of that effort included dedicating more resources to the River Pointe apartments.

“One of the things that I definitely wanted to invest in was another officer to be over there. So we have two public housing enforcement officers who are dedicated to those communities.”

And Captain Young says improving the area is a team effort.

“Team Savannah has stepped up. We have sanitation, code compliance, everyone has been a huge part in rebuilding...as far as relationships and the community over there.”

Even though there haven’t been any arrests in connection with the deadly mass shooting, Captain Young says families living in the area check in with the department regularly for updates on the case.

“Even the smallest piece of information could break the case. So we definitely would want that open line of communication.”

