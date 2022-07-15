Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Teenager injured in accidental shooting on Kline Street

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Savannah on Friday morning has been ruled accidental, according to police.

The Savannah Police Department said a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Kline Street around 4:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police department said detectives determined that victim and another 17-year-old were handling the firearm in the residence when the gun was accidentally fired, striking the victim.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder for deaths of wife, son
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
VIDEO: Contentious moment at Savannah City Council after vote on alcohol license
VIDEO: Contentious moment at Savannah City Council after vote on alcohol license
Rashad Williams
Deadly road rage shooting suspect arrested in Ohio

Latest News

Two suspects indicted on murder charges for March shooting in Savannah
Man indicted on several assault against an officer charges after standoff in April
Tybee fire department now officially EMS licensed
Part of Savannah City Council meeting stream lost during severe weather
Part of Savannah City Council meeting stream lost during severe weather