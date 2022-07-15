Teenager injured in accidental shooting on Kline Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Savannah on Friday morning has been ruled accidental, according to police.

The Savannah Police Department said a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Kline Street around 4:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police department said detectives determined that victim and another 17-year-old were handling the firearm in the residence when the gun was accidentally fired, striking the victim.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

