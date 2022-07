Two suspects indicted on murder charges for March shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury for a deadly shooting in Savannah in late March.

According to the bill of indictment, Jamonta Jones and Marquis Porter have been charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of cocaine.

Both suspects are accused of shooting and killing Anterro Jenks on East 57th Street in Savannah.

